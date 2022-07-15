Unite strike: Industrial action over pay suspended
- Published
Strike action which could have severely affected council services in Londonderry and Strabane has been suspended.
Council staff had planned industrial action for four weeks beginning on 18 July.
Trade union Unite said the action had been suspended after Derry City and Strabane District Council (DSCDC) made "a significantly improved pay offer".
DCSDC said it welcomed the decision to suspend the strike.
A Unite spokesman said the new offer will now be put to members in the north west
The industrial action stems from a dispute over a local government pay offer of 1.75% , which the union has called a "real terms pay cut".
The union had earlier this week warned the industrial action would have "paralysed" council services over the next four weeks.
A spokeswoman for DCSDC said an improved pay offer was agreed by councillors on Thursday and put to union officials on Friday afternoon.
"During the meeting, the unions jointly acknowledged the improved proposals and ongoing positive engagement with council and advised that the decision to suspend the strike will allow time for the finalisation of the improved pay offer," she said.
She added: "Council advised it remained committed to continuing with further and final negotiations next week to arrive at a definite resolution to the pay dispute".
The four week suspension, she said, will allow "council to consider further proposed adjustments to the pay offer".
SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said it was "welcome news" that the industrial action would now not go ahead.
"I remain hopeful that strike action can be averted entirely. I am committed to working with Unite representatives and others to reach a successful resolution in the interests of staff and ratepayers," he said.