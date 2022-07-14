Belfast Trust: Refrigeration issues cause loss of blood stocks

The Belfast Trust has said it regrets that "some bloodstocks" were lost during an unexpected malfunction of a refrigeration unit.

Earlier, the NI Blood Transfusion Service appealed to donors to book an appointment as stocks are low.

However, the trust said it holds enough blood to maintain all emergency and planned operations.

The trust said donors help deliver cancer care, care for neo-natal babies and surgeries.

In a statement the Belfast Trust said that "as a precautionary approach we are carefully monitoring our services to mitigate any potential impact and we are liaising with NIBTS to ensure stocks are replenished."

The NIBTS are currently running a blood drive for donors with either A+ and O- blood type.

