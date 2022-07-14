Twelfth: Hanging bonfire effigies condemned by DUP leader
- Published
The DUP leader has described effigies of female politicians on a County Antrim bonfire as "unjustifiable" and "indefensible".
Effigies of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were hung from a Carrickfergus bonfire.
The Alliance leader said they demonstrated "pure unadulterated sectarian bigotry".
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was more than happy to go to Carrickfergus to talk to community representatives.
Sir Jeffrey has called on the people responsible to "desist" saying that "political protest" should not be mixed with cultural expression.
"Displaying effigies of serving political leaders with the inference that they should be hung for their political views is wrong, it is unjustifiable, it is indefensible and it has no part in my culture as someone who is proud of my Ulster-British identity," he told BBC News NI.
Sir Jeffrey said that he had met and would continue to meet with community groups and leaders to "hear their perspective".
"I will be very clear with anyone I speak to, that it harms our culture., it harms our identity, it harms our political position when you engage in activities that draw attention away from the positive aspects of our culture," he said.
"At the same time is offensive to others and I think even threatening to others."
'sanctimonious superiority'
Meanwhile, Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has criticised the TUV leader Jim Allister after he accused her party of "sanctimonious superiority" over the incident in an email exchange.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show, Ms Armstrong acknowledged Mr Allister had condemned the effigies but did not believe he had done so "unequivocally".
In the email exchange, Mr Allister said the burning "effigies of living persons" was "both wrong and offensive". He added they should play "no part" in cultural celebrations.
"Such does nothing to aid any culture and, of course, only gives anti-loyalist forces, like the Alliance Party, the opportunity to further demonise that culture," the email read.
"An opportunity which your party is ever eager to exploit with the sanctimonious superiority in which Alliance excels."
Ms Armstrong told BBC Radio Ulster: "My email to Jim was nothing to do with politics it was asking him, as a unionist leader, to come out and say that this was wrong.
"He chose to attack Alliance."
The Alliance MLA said she made Mr Allister aware that she was going to make the email exchange public.
In response to the comments, Mr Allister said he had "made clear" that the burning of effigies of living people was wrong and played "no part" in cultural celebrations.
He also said that he would no apology for comments which he made in reference to the Alliance Party.
"The attempt to link me to behaviour which I have called out as wrong and offensive because of an email in which I made those very points shows the disingenuousness of Kellie's (Ms Armstrong) initial approach," he said.
The TUV leader again said that his condemnation was "unequivocal".
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has also condemned the hanging of images and effigies.
He said such actions were "going too far" and not the best way to make political statements at bonfires.
However, Mr Bryson did say he thought the burning of national flags was a legitimate political statement.
He also indicated that he felt if this incident had not occurred, "Alliance, Sinn Féin and the SDLP would have found something else to complain about."
The PSNI has said it is aware of the images and is investigating.