Irish language and Ulster Scots bill clears House of Lords
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation has cleared the House of Lords at Westminster.
It was introduced in May following long-standing commitments from the government.
It was initially part of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal that restored Stormont's institutions.
The government agreed to progress the legislation last year, in the absence of agreement at Stormont. It will now proceed to the Commons in the autumn.
The bill will provide "recognition and protection" of Irish language and the Ulster-British tradition.
The legislation will give the Irish language official status, allow the use of Irish in courts and see the appointment of Irish and Ulster Scots/Ulster British commissioners.
It will also allow the secretary of state to intervene in areas relating to the decisions of commissioners, if power sharing is not restored.
The legislation had been delayed for months with the government initially agreeing to pass the bill at Westminster last autumn, to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.