Northern Ireland cost-of-living payments start to roll out
- Published
Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households will start to receive the first of two cost-of-living payments from Thursday.
The first payment of £326 will be paid automatically to anyone in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales who receive benefits.
A second payment of £324 is set to follow in the autumn.
When the scheme was announced in May, the government confirmed the cash would be tax-free and would not count towards someone's benefits cap.
More than eight million UK homes receive Universal Credit, tax credits, pension credit and other means-tested benefits.
The first instalment will be paid for most people between 14 and 31 July, according to the UK's Department for Work and Pensions.
All homes in the UK, regardless of how well off they are, are set to get £400 for help with energy bills this autumn.
The grant will apply directly for households in England, Scotland, and Wales.
The equivalent funds should be given to Northern Ireland to distribute, although due to the lack of an executive, the way to do this has yet to be worked out.
Earlier this month, further energy price hikes came into effect across Northern Ireland, meaning tens of thousands of customers have had to pay more for gas and electricity.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is currently at a 40-year high as the war in Ukraine and the pandemic push up the cost of everyday essentials.