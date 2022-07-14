Maghaberry: Prisoners gain access to jail building's roof
- Published
Four prisoners have been referred to the police for investigation after gaining access to the roof of a building at Maghaberry Prison.
The Prison Service said the prisoners got on to the roof of the Mourne complex on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said the incident was "brought under control" without anyone being injured.
They added: "The area will be assessed to ascertain how the prisoners were able to access the roof.
"The four prisoners will be charged under prison rules and their actions will be referred to the PSNI for investigation."
The rest of the prison was unaffected during the incident.