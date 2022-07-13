Temperatures in Northern Ireland set to soar over weekend
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Temperatures across Northern Ireland are set to soar well above average with highs close to 30C (86F) for some by the start of next week.
Thermometers are likely to reach the low 20s quite widely from Saturday with a peak in temperatures coming on Sunday and Monday.
The hotter than normal conditions are due to high pressure and hot air flowing over the UK and Ireland from mainland Europe.
The Met Office has extended an extreme heat weather warning for England and Wales until Tuesday, with highs of 36C forecast.
The warning means there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness from the scorching heat.
A high temperature advisory has been issued for Ireland by Met Éireann.
The Irish weather service is warning some parts of the Republic of Ireland could see temperatures exceed 30C, with uncomfortably warm nights.
The highest temperatures for Northern Ireland during the heatwave are expected inland and towards the west with about 26C expected on Sunday - coastal areas will be several degrees cooler.
Monday is expected to be the hottest day with temperatures widely reaching between the mid to high 20s inland, and about 23C around coastal areas.
These temperatures are similar to those expected in some holiday hotspots - 23C in Tenerife, 26C in Gran Canaria, 29C in Malaga and 30C in Crete.
The last time it was this warm was during a heatwave in July last year when a new record high temperature of 31.3C was recorded at Castlederg in County Tyrone.
The average temperature for July across Northern Ireland is around 19C.
Although Tuesday is not expected to be as warm temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-20s for some before it turns cooler during next week.