Condemnation of hanging effigies of female politicians on bonfire
Effigies of female politicians on a County Antrim bonfire have been described as "utterly sick" by Justice Minister Naomi Long.
An effigy of her was among those hanging from the bonfire, along with representations of Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald
Bonfires are lit in some unionist areas on 11 July each year as part of Battle of the Boyne commemorations.
Police said they were aware of images of the incident and were investigating.
Alliance Party leader Mrs Long said images of the Glenfield bonfire in Carrickfergus had been shared with her.
"These were not last minute additions. There are photos of a children's 'fun day' taking place at this fire while our effigies were hanging on it. Some local businesses even sponsored it," she wrote on Twitter.
"What kind of parent would see that and think it's acceptable for their child to see?"
🧵So, having become accustomed to seeing my posters burned on bonfires, I honestly thought nothing could shock me anymore. However, late last night I received photos of effigies of me, @moneillsf and @MaryLouMcDonald hanged on the bonfire at Glenfield in Carrickfergus. >— Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) July 13, 2022
Mrs Long described feeling physically sick not just at the photographs, but the "festering hatred and sectarianism they represent".
Sinn Féin assembly Gerry Kelly said that the presence of effigies on bonfires was "wrong, deeply offensive" and a "hate crime".
Ms McDonald is leader of his party and Ms O'Neill is the deputy leader.
"There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society", he said.
"The silence from some senior unionist leaders to date has been deafening."
Mr Kelly said his party had reported a number of bonfire related hate crimes to the police.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the effigies were utterly vile and did not represent the union and unionist culture he believed in.
Utterly vile.— Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug) July 13, 2022
Hanging effigies on bonfires does not represent the union and unionist culture I believe in.
Staying silent cannot be an option. https://t.co/uoWhQW0Mrg
Following the Eleventh Night, police had already confirmed they were investigating reports of flags and emblems being placed on some bonfires.
Thousands of people in unionist areas in Northern Ireland commemorate the anniversary of the battle every summer with bonfires on 11 July and parades on 12 July.
The events celebrate the 1690 victory of the Protestant William of Orange - also known as King Billy - over his Catholic father-in-law, King James II.
The Eleventh Night bonfire tradition commemorates the preparations for the battle, when large fires were lit to welcome William of Orange and guide him along on his journey.