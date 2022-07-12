Cross-border health scheme extended for year
- Published
A scheme which allows patients in Northern Ireland to apply to have their treatment carried out in the Republic of Ireland has been extended.
The Department of Health has allocated a further £5m towards the Health Services Republic of Ireland Reimbursement Scheme.
Patients in NI can access private treatment across the border and have 50% to 80% of their costs reimbursed.
It was introduced on 1 July 2021 and was due to finish at the end of June.
However it has been extended for a year.
The scheme is based on the EU Cross Border Healthcare Directive.
Orthopaedic surgery
As of the end of February 2022, 540 people have completed treatment with £3m spent in reimbursing patients according to data from the Health and Social Care Board.
Common treatments include orthopaedic surgery, such as hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery and hernia repairs.
Chief executive of Mater Private Network, David Slevin, said he was "very pleased" the scheme had been granted additional funding.
"Applications have grown and continue to grow with the long waiting lists in Northern Ireland," he said.
"People should not have to wait unnecessarily with chronic pain," he added.
Mr Slevin said people in Northern Ireland who are on a waiting list should contact their local HSCNI services to see if they qualify for the scheme.
New applications of the scheme are now being accepted and will be processed in chronological order.