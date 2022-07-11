Larne bonfire: Council launches investigation after man's death
- Published
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has launched an investigation after a man died following an accident while helping to build a bonfire at a site in Larne.
John Steele, was in his 30s and from the Antiville area of the town.
The accident happened at the Antiville bonfire in Fairway at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The land the bonfire was on is owned by the council, which is why it is investigating.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it had responded to reports a man had fallen from a height.
A rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and a doctor were dispatched.
The bonfire was dismantled and a memorial service was held at the site on Sunday in memory of Mr Steele.
On Monday, the council said it was deeply shocked and saddened by Mr Steele's death and that its thoughts and prayers were with his family and friends.
The council said it worked closely with relevant statutory partners and the community in relation to bonfires throughout the area.
"Council has developed a cultural celebrations working group with the aim of strengthening partnerships between local community leaders and statutory partners to encourage safe and responsible cultural celebrations," it added.
"Whilst the construction and lighting of bonfires are not council-managed events, on an ongoing basis we work closely with the community and provide any support we can."
Constructed from stacked wooden pallets, the bonfire was more than 50ft (15m) tall.
It was one of many being built across Northern Ireland ahead of the traditional July celebrations.
They are usually lit to mark the Eleventh night, before the Twelfth of July.
It is part of the commemorations to mark the victory of the Protestant King William of Orange, over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
The bonfire where John Steele fell from the top and died last night has been dismantled pic.twitter.com/o8woLa3Jr9— Kevin Sharkey (@tv_KevinSharkey) July 10, 2022
Forever missed
Daniel Crawford, a close friend of Mr Steele and one of the bonfire organisers, was there when the incident happened.
On behalf of the organisers, he told BBC News NI: "We are all completely heartbroken at the loss of our friend and brother.
"Our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Steele family.
"He will be forever missed."
Rev Ben Preston, of Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church, said he had been to the scene and had spoken to Mr Steele's parents.
"As you can imagine they are in deep shock," he said.
"No father, no mother wants see that for their son, for a child."
The Antiville Bonfire Facebook page paid tribute to the man as "a true Antivillian through and through, born and bred".
Insp Adrian Bryan said police were appealing for witnesses to the "tragic accident" who were in the area on Saturday night.