Twelfth of July: Thousands to take part in Orange Order parades
Thousands of people are preparing to march at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July.
The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.
On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges parade through villages, towns and cities.
The night before, hundreds of bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland.
The 11 and 12 July involve the largest policing operation mounted each year.
More than one third of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) - 2,500 officers - are on duty.
The 24-hour operation has cost more than £1m in previous years.
Police estimate that 250 bonfires are lit on 11 July and 580 parades take place on 12 July.
Twelfth of July parades were called off in 2020 because of Covid-19.
In 2021, smaller parades were held due to the pandemic, but 2022 is a return to the full traditional programme.
In June, BBC Northern Ireland said that after careful consideration it had decided not to resume live coverage of Belfast's Twelfth of July parade.
The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland voiced its "immense disappointment".
The Belfast demonstration will be covered in an hour-long BBC programme on Tuesday evening, featuring events at eight locations.
GB News will broadcast this year's parade live from Armagh city with former Democratic Unionist Party leader Dame Arlene Foster as lead commentator.
Twelfth demonstrations will be held in: Glenarm, Ballymena, Bushmills, Antrim, Cullybackey, Magheragall, Armagh, Belfast, Ballygowan, Greyabbey, Newry, Ballymartin, Enniskillen, Limavady, Tobermore, Castlecaulfield, Omagh and Aughnacloy.
The traditional Rossnowlagh parade in the Republic of Ireland took place on 9 July.
The bonfire tradition also dates back to the Battle of the Boyne when fires were lit to welcome William of Orange and guide him along on his journey.
It is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), but bonfire-related call-outs were down compared to the same night in 2021.
NIFRS said it received a total of 203 emergency 999 calls in the period between 18:00 BST on Monday and 02:00 BST on Tuesday.
Fire crews responded to 98 operational incidents during that time, but only 35 of the call-outs were bonfire-related incidents.
"This represents a 12.5% decrease in bonfire incidents during the same timeframe in 2021," an NIFRS spokesperson said.
"NIFRS maintained normal emergency response throughout the evening, attending a range of operational incidents including special service calls, a road traffic collision and other emergencies."
There had been several appeals for the public to heed safety advice at Eleventh Night events following the death of man who fell from a bonfire at the weekend.
John Steele was helping to build a bonfire in the Antiville area of Larne when he fell from a height at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The land the bonfire was on is owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and it has launched an investigation into the accident.
Rising Covid cases
Meanwhile, the Department of Health has appealed to the public to be patient when using health and social care services over the Twelfth holiday period.
In a statement, it said rising Covid infections were once again having an impact on staff absences in health and social care and that more people with Covid were being admitted to hospitals.