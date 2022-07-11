South Belfast: Fly-tipping branded a health hazard for residents
- Published
Residents and politicians say they have been left disgusted and frustrated by fly-tipping and dumping in south Belfast.
The issue has been identified as a particular problem in the Holylands, Lower Lisburn Road and Stranmillis areas of the city.
SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said alleyways were becoming a "breeding ground for rats".
Belfast City Council said it is aware of the "recurring" issue.
Some alleyways in south Belfast have overflowing bins, rubbish bags, old take-away boxes and general household waste.
Speaking to BBC News NI in Stranmillis, Mr McKeown said the situation had become horrendous for residents and council staff.
"I would describe it as mountains of waste in some of the entries around here," he said.
"You can see here there are boxes of medication, I don't know if there are tablets in it, there's Covid tests dumped, food waste.
"This is an absolute hazard both in terms of the environment and also health.
"This is just a manor from heaven for vermin, it's going to be the perfect breeding ground for rats."
Mr McKeown said there needs to be stronger enforcement from the local council for people who continue to dump waste.
"People need to realise that if they're doing this then there are going to be consequences, so if that means the legislation needs to change so fines are higher, then so be it."
Rubbish, rats, exterminator
James Dowzell owns a shop on Stranmillis Road.
He said he often arrived at work to the alleyway beside it full of rubbish.
"We have had rat issues in the shop because of the littering and we had to get an exterminator," Mr Dowzell said.
"We have spent £250 on it so far.
"It kind of disheartens you really because we try our best to keep the shop clean, we've decorated and done loads of work on it."
Belfast City Council said additional inspections were being carried out in south Belfast "as a result of the increase in house clearances" and that it "deploys significant street cleansing resources" in the area.
"We also offer a free collection service for large household items like sofas, mattresses etc," the council spokesperson added.
"Members of Belfast City Council have set up a cleansing task force to review cleansing provision in both the city centre and local neighbourhoods."