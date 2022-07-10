Belfast: Man suffers facial injuries after Castle Street assault
A man in his 30s has sustained serious facial injuries following an assault in Belfast city centre on Saturday.
The incident in the Castle Street area was reported to police shortly after 22:50 BST on Saturday.
The man was unconscious when police arrived at the scene. They suspect he had been punched a number of times.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.