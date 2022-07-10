Larne: Man in his 30s dies in bonfire building accident
A man in his 30s has died after an accident while helping to build a bonfire at a site in County Antrim, police have said.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the man had fallen from a height.
It happened at the Antiville bonfire in Fairway in Larne at about 21:37 BST on Saturday evening.
A rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and a doctor were dispatched.
The Reverend Ben Preston, of Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church, said he had been to the scene.
"As a church, our deepest condolences are with the family and community of Antiville and Craigy Hill," he said.
"No-one involved in this kind of thing expects that to happen - the community is in shock and is numb," he told the BBC.
"The community gather around the family and we remember them in our thoughts and prayers.
"Our thanks go to the Ambulance Service, PSNI, and Fire and Rescue Service for their work tonight," he added.
Alliance assembly member (MLA) for East Antrim Stewart Dickson said "a young man died after falling from a 11th night bonfire being built in Antiville".
"My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death," he said on Twitter.
Insp Adrian Bryan said police were appealing for witnesses to the "tragic accident" who were in the area last night.