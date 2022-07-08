Policing Board to examine suicide photo claims
By Kelly Bonner
BBC Newsline
- Published
A special meeting of the policing board is to take place before the autumn to examine claims officers took and shared images of a man's body after he had died by suicide.
BBC's Spotlight reported claims two officers had been investigated.
The chief constable has apologised for the offensive and "stomach-churning sectarianism" involved in the case dating back five years.
The Police Federation said the incident was distressing.
The representative body added there were wider implications for the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a whole.
The Spotlight investigation revealed the deceased man's genitals had been exposed and his body is believed to have been manipulated for the images.
The man's family said they had been told the images were edited to include a speech bubble with the word "taig", a derogatory term for Catholics.
'Cultural issue'
The case against the officers is being examined by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) after an inquiry by the police ombudsman, lasting three and a half years.
This is part of a wider investigation by the ombudsman involving 11 separate but related incidents spanning several years. Several arrests have been made.
Policing Board member John Blair, of the Alliance Party, said the body needed to look at process issues in the case, as well as "whether or not there is a cultural issue here as well".
"Given the fact these are recurring issues that are coming forward and a series of revelations one after the other, we have decided to as a board collectively have that dedicated process to do a deeper look at what is going on here," he continued.
On Thursday, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he "just cannot imagine how harrowing this might be" for the family of the man.
"There is no place not just for behaviour like this but for the added insult, if you like, of sectarian comments which would almost make your stomach churn if the issues in terms weren't bad enough."
Before the meeting, Spotlight had reported how the man's father had described feeling "physically sick" over the allegations.
"Those police officers were in the house while I was there - asked me to leave the room - and I done everything they asked me to at the time," he said.
"And all that keeps coming back to me is why did I leave the room, because that must have been when they done it, when they took the photographs."
The father was first informed of the allegations by ombudsman investigators 18 months after his son died.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.