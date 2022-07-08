Donegal holiday home scam reported to police 20 times
- Published
Police have received 20 reports about a County Donegal holiday home scam.
Scammers behind a fraudulent Facebook Marketplace advert convince people to hand over a deposit to secure a booking at a holiday home they do not own.
Despite reports of the scam coming to light in May, police say more people may have fallen victim to the fraudsters since then.
Supt Gerard Pollock encouraged anyone who comes across the scam to report it to the PSNI.
Last month a County Tyrone woman told BBC News NI about how she was conned out of £200 while trying to book holiday accommodation with her mother.
Underestimated impact
Speaking to BBC News NI's Evening Extra, Supt Pollock said: "Our enquiries would indicate that these adverts have been noted by up to 500 people.
"Those are the numbers we believe have looked at these adverts and maybe considered."
Supt Pollock said the deposits on the Donegal scam can range from £100 to £500.
Police are also aware of a similar-type scam operating online, with four reports made in relation to bogus holiday accommodation in Portrush.
Victims have paid deposits of between £100 and £200 and similar to the Donegal scam, these people hear nothing once deposits are paid.