Bail for alleged New IRA director Joe Barr who 'changed views'
- Published
An alleged director of the New IRA who is said to have changed some of his views on political violence has been released on bail.
Joe Barr, 34, was bailed amid claims his stance led to him being disowned by other alleged New IRA members.
Mr Barr is charged with membership and of directing a proscribed organisation and preparing for acts of terrorism.
He is among 10 people charged in connection with a joint MI5 and police surveillance operation.
At a hearing in December, Mr Barr, from Cecilia's Walk in Londonderry, declared political violence to be counter-productive and unnecessary.
Mr Barr is accused of attending covertly recorded meetings of the New IRA's leadership in Omagh, County Tyrone in February and July 2020.
Prosecutors claimed the recordings captured senior figures within the group being addressed by its self-proclaimed chairman and chief of staff.
Discussions were said to have involved cyber-attacks, economic bombing campaigns against the British state and close-quarter shootings.
Police identified Mr Barr as being among those who allegedly took part in the briefing.
'A first step'
"The applicant has stepped back, to a limited degree, from violent republicanism," Mr Justice O'Hara said at the High Court in Belfast earlier on Friday.
"He has not properly disavowed violence in the sense that he has described it as unconscionable or wrong, but it is possible to read what he said as a first step."
Defence lawyers argued that bail should be granted because Mr Barr remains shunned and ostracised by dissident republicans since being "cast out".
All ties have been severed because his changing views are seen as a betrayal, the court heard.
With the prosecution continuing to oppose his release, Mr Justice O'Hara was told it could take six months to deal with more than 100 witnesses in pre-trial committal proceedings.
Mr Barr is to be released under strict terms, including a £75,000 cash surety, and a prohibition order from entering an area of Derry.
He is also barred from any political activity or involvement with the political party Saoradh.