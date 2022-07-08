Robin Workman granted bail on firearms charges
A joiner alleged to have transported a bag of guns and ammunition to a meeting in Belfast with leading loyalist Winston Irvine has been granted bail.
Robin Workman, 51, from Shore Road in Larne, is accused of taking part in the alleged handover on 8 June.
He is charged with possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing a prohibited firearm.
Mr Workman is further charged with possession of a handgun and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
A judge earlier this week also granted bail to his co-accused, Winton Irvine.
Ruling that Mr Workman can be released from custody, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "Police concerns are not unreasonable, nor are they exaggerated, but he is entitled to the presumption of innocence".
Previous courts heard the police were in the Glencairn area of Belfast on June 8 planning to arrest Mr Irvine for an "unrelated matter" when Mr Workman was seen to pull up in a van, get out and interact with Mr Irvine.
Officers stopped Mr Irvine's car a short time later at Disraeli Street in the city.
The High Court in Belfast heard they opened the vehicle's boot and discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside a holdall.
Mr Irvine denies knowing anything about the contents of the bag.
Mr Workman was arrested the same day following a hospital appointment in Ballymena, County Antrim.
Based on CCTV and forensic evidence, detectives believe he was the driver of the van involved in the exchange.
The police opposed Mr Workman's release from custody, claiming the incident had the "hallmarks of a paramilitary operation".
Defence counsel stressed that he denied being the driver of the van.
Based Mr Workman's "virtually non-existent" criminal record, Mr Justice O'Hara decided to grant bail.
Mr Workman was ordered to report to police three times a week.
The judge added: "He is to have no contact, directly or indirectly, with Mr Irvine."