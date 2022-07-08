Keady: Vice-principal jailed for making threats to kill
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A vice-principal has been given a four year sentence for making threats to kill and a series of other offences.
Patrick Hollywood, 41, committed the offences while working at St Patrick's High School in Keady, County Armagh, between 2016 and 2018.
In May, Hollywood pleaded guilty to seven charges of making threats to kill.
He also pleaded guilty to six charges of harassment and four of attempted intimidation.
The court heard that Hollywood, from Upper Fathom Road, Newry, had sent letters to school colleagues and education officials threatening them with the IRA.
Hollywood had also admitted a single count of forgery and pleaded guilty to causing another person to fear that violence would be used against them.
The offences, committed between 31 December 2016 and 1 September 2018, began before an investigation had taken place into cheating in some GCSE exams at the school, but the bulk took place after it had been completed.
Judge Gordon Kerr QC said that sanctions as a result of the investigation would have led to him losing his job and made it unlikely he would teach again in Northern Ireland.
A member of staff at Northern Ireland's exam board CCEA was among those to receive a letter threatening them and their children.
The court heard that the CCEA member of staff was told that she faced "violent action against you and your children" and "we have the complete support of local IRA volunteers".
As a result, the court heard, she "believed the lives of her two children were in grave danger".
Among the charges, Hollywood also admitted making a threat to kill the current principal of St Patrick's High School, Dr Fionnuala Moore.
The court heard that Dr Moore received a letter telling her "you are putting your life and your family's life in danger" if she took up the post of principal of St Patrick's High School.
'Vicious campaign'
The former principal of St Patrick's High School, Pat McGuckian, also received a number of letters over a period of 18 months.
Ms McGuckian subsequently resigned over what she described as "a vicious campaign of bullying and harassment".
The court heard that her mental health suffered as a result, that she still requires regular appointments with her GP and has been referred to a psychologist.
Senior members of staff at the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CMMS) were also subjected to harassment from Hollywood.
Sentencing Hollywood, Judge Kerr said that all of the victims "were threatened solely because they were doing their jobs".
He said that Hollywood had made "specific and focused" threats to kill which required planning and "research into the victims".
A psychologist had diagnosed Hollywood with an "organic delusional disorder" but Judge Kerr said that his mental illness did not prevent him from knowing that his actions were wrong.
He sentenced Hollywood to four years, half will be in prison and half on licence.