British-Irish Council: Politicians to attend Guernsey summit
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Politicians from across the UK and Ireland will assess recent political developments at a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Guernsey.
Among those expected at the summit are Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin and the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) minister Conor Burns.
Two Sinn Féin ministers - Conor Murphy and John O'Dowd - are due to take part.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not be there, as it continues to protest against the NI Protocol.
A DUP spokesperson said: "The institutions are not fully functioning. Focus should be on replacing the protocol."
It is the 37th British-Irish Council summit and the fifth time it has been held in Guernsey.
The council brings together ministers from the UK and Irish governments plus the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as leaders from the governments of the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.
The theme of the summit is spatial planning policy, but the impending vacancy at 10 Downing Street is likely to dominate discussions on the margins of the meeting.
Michael Gove had been expected to lead the UK government delegation in Guernsey, but he was sacked from the cabinet on Wednesday night by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who will be at the summit, pointed to the absence of Mr Gove in a tweet on Thursday.
Heading to Guernsey later for tomorrow’s British-Irish Council summit @BICSecretariat. Always an important forum for collaboration between the governments of the British Isles. The UKG delegation was to be led by Michael Gove. Not sure now who will fill that role.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 7, 2022
Ministers will get a chance to hear first hand about what might happen next as the search begins for a successor to Mr Johnson.
It is too early to know what policy direction the next prime minister will take, but the Irish government has made it clear it wants to see a more flexible stance on the post-Brexit trading arrangements and a re-think on legislation dealing with Northern Ireland's violent past.
Mr Burns will lead the UK delegation along with his fellow NIO minister Lord Caine.
Today and tomorrow I will lead for the UK Govt at the meeting of the @BICSecretariat. It is vital at this time that the job @NIOgov continues to be done. I am committed to continuing to serve the wonderful people of Northern Ireland to the best of my ability at this tough time.— Conor Burns (@ConorBurnsUK) July 7, 2022
The British-Irish Council was created two decades ago by the Good Friday Agreement, signed in Belfast in April 1998.
Its stated aim is to "promote the harmonious and mutually beneficial development of the totality of relations among the peoples of these islands".
The most recent summit was held in Wales in November.
The previous one took place in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and was one of the last official events attended by then-First Minister Arlene Foster before she stepped down.
At the post-summit news conference, she broke into song, singing some lines from the Frank Sinatra hit That's Life.
She had just been ousted from the leadership of the DUP.