Drumahoe: Man dies after two-vehicle crash
- Published
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Drumahoe, County Londonderry.
The collision between the two vehicles occurred on the Glenshane Road shortly after 08:00 BST on Thursday, the police have said.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) where he was pronounced dead.
The police have said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A section of the Glenshane Road remains closed, with diversions in place, as officers continue to conduct enquiries at the scene.
The police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.