County Down: Man arrested after pensioner stabbed
- Published
A 54-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 80s was stabbed in his home in County Down on Wednesday.
The incident took place shortly before 18:30BST after reports of an altercation in the Woburn Drive area of Millisle.
The man sustained stab wounds to to his left hand and head injuries.
He is being treated in hospital for his injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.