Boris Johnson: Brandon Lewis resigns as Northern Ireland secretary
- Published
Brandon Lewis has resigned as Northern Ireland secretary as the crisis over Boris Johnson's leadership grows.
Mr Lewis was among previously-loyal cabinet ministers who told the prime minister on Wednesday that he needed to step down from office due to a loss in support.
Mr Johnson is fighting to stay on as prime minister despite his support collapsing.
He insists he has a "colossal mandate to keep going" from voters.
Brandon Lewis became Northern Ireland Secretary in February 2020.
He had faced criticism from political parties over his handling of the power-sharing crisis at Stormont and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Lewis tweeted on Thursday that a "decent and responsible" government relies on "honesty, integrity and mutual respect".
He said it was a matter of profound personal regret that he "must leave" government as "I no longer believe those values are being upheld".
As the crisis for Boris Johnson was beginning on Tuesday, I was told by a source: "If he decides to soldier on, Brandon Lewis will be his trusted lieutenant."
But now even the long-standing lieutenant has gone, with Boris Johnson struggling to keep on top of the mass resignations.
While the prime minister attempts to cling on, there's fresh uncertainty for Northern Ireland without a secretary of state.
With Brandon Lewis out, Northern Ireland will be on course (at some point) to get a fifth secretary of state in six years.
Their eventual in-tray will include dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation, the controversial Troubles legacy bill going through Parliament and restoring devolution at Stormont.
But the crisis engulfing the Conservatives means it's likely those issues will slip down the next government's list of priorities.
In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Lewis said a decision to leave government is "never taken lightly particularly at such a critical time for Northern Ireland".
He said he had "served loyally" and defended the government "both publicly and privately".
A decent and responsible Government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect - it is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave Government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.— Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) July 7, 2022
I have submitted my letter of resignation to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EG6u52BdDc
"We are however, now past the point of no return.
"I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now.
"It is clear that our party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country deserve better."
Mr Lewis became the latest cabinet minister to quit on Thursday, followed by Treasury minister Helen Whately.
The prime minister sacked Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove in a shock move on Wednesday,
His sacking came after more than 40 ministers and aides resigned - a record for a 24-hour period.
Mr Johnson now has around 20 ministerial posts he needs to fill after the resignations.