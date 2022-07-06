Lisburn-based Okto Technologies set to create 80 new jobs
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Lisburn-based company Okto Technologies is creating 80 jobs after winning £25m in contracts.
The company, which designs and installs smart building technologies, already employs 100 people in Northern Ireland, London and Dublin.
It has won a number of major contracts within the high-end residential and hospitality sectors.
They include turning the Whiteley department store in London into 139 apartments and a luxury hotel.
The work will including building management systems, IT, AV, lighting, heating, security and health and wellness solutions.
The company said it was recruiting software developers, design engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and solution architects.
Owner and managing director Philip Dowds said: "This equates to fast-track career opportunities for those who want to drive change and take the development of smart building and wellness technologies to the next level."
Mr Dowds said the post-Covid landscape was driving demand.
"As a future-focused organisation, this creates unparalleled opportunities for those who want to drive change and develop buildings which offer the optimum in terms of health, wellbeing, comfort, and peace of mind," he added.