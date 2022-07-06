Belfast Trust apologises for cash machine charge
The Belfast Trust has apologised to patients and staff after a £1 charge was introduced on all transactions at their hospital cash machines on Monday.
The trust said it had "no control" over the decision as the machines were contracted to a private company.
Trade union Unison has called on members to boycott the machines.
Conor McCarthy, from the union, called on the private company to reconsider its position, saying "we are in a cost of living crisis".
"I want them to take into account the current environment they are implementing these charges in," he said.
"Also, these are NHS hospitals. Staff, in which many worked through the pandemic, should have free access."
Alliance's health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw urged the trust to continue to engage with the cash machine provider.
She said it was a "matter of urgency" as people who need to access machines may be in an emergency situation and time of distress.
As first reported on Belfast Live, Belfast Trust said it had introduced card and contactless payment systems as an alternative option in canteens, vending machines, shops and car parks.
The trust said it would not make any financial gain as a result of the charge being introduced.