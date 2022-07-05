Boris Johnson: NI politicians react to Westminster resignations
Politicians in Northern Ireland have been reacting to resignations in Boris Johnson's cabinet.
The chancellor and health secretary resigned from government, saying they no longer have confidence in the prime minister to lead the country.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the public expected government to be conducted "properly, competently and seriously".
Health Secretary Sajid Javid echoed this, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".
They have been replaced by Steve Barclay as health secretary and Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor.
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
Ms O'Neill said Boris Johnson had been "bad for the people of the north".
"He has failed workers and their families struggling with the cost of living," she said.
She added: "He has failed victims of the conflict and their families.
"He delivered the hardest Brexit possible against the wishes of the majority of our people, our political representatives and our businesses and he has torn up international agreements and shown contempt for international law.
"He has attacked the Good Friday Agreement, backing the boycott of our democratic institutions to placate Tory Brexiteers and the DUP in a desperate attempt to hold on to power.
"The current Tory chaos at Westminster is a daily reminder of the complete ineptitude and arrogance of this British government."
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Democratic Unionist Party leader
Sir Jeffrey did not comment directly on the news, describing the Conservative Party's leadership and "those who occupy cabinet positions" as a party matter.
"Our focus remains on working to see the removal of the Irish Sea border brought about through the NI Protocol," he said.
"Every day it remains, it is undermining our economy and constitution. Not one unionist MP or MLA supports the protocol," he said.
"The legislation, making its legislative journey through parliament, is important in seeing the removal of the protocol and is necessary if we are to see solid foundations upon which to re-establish devolved government in NI."
Stephen Farry, Alliance Party deputy leader
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr Farry said: "I never thought that Boris Johnson was fit to be prime minister in the first place but events have proven me and countless others right and he has really dragged down standards of integrity in public office and the norms of democracy in the UK.
"I certainly believe he has to go.
"He should have gone a long time ago but tonight I think it is inevitable that he has to go and do so very quickly."
Colum Eastwood, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader
Mr Eastwood described the prime minister as "an absolute disaster for Northern Ireland".
"He's breaking international law around the protocol," he told BBC News NI.
"He's breaking international law around the legacy proposals.
"He's looking to take us out of the ECHR. He doesn't care about Northern Ireland and the damage that he's done to the Good Friday Agreement.
"The sooner he is out the better."