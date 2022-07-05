Brexit: Zoos and aquariums call for animal transfer deal
Zoos and aquariums from across the island of Ireland have written to the British and Irish prime ministers to call for an agreement on the transfer of animals post-Brexit.
They include Belfast Zoo, Exploris Aquarium and Castle Espie Wetland Centre.
Their letter suggests breeding programmes are at risk because of restrictions on animal movements.
It said there were "excessive and in some cases prohibitive restrictions".
The signatories, members of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), have also written to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
The letter outlined that there were 48 animal transfers between EU and UK zoos in 2021, compared with 1,400 "in a normal year".
"This is completely undermining the conservation impact of BIAZA member zoos, in all these nations," it added.
'Impossible hurdles'
The group explained that transfers between zoos in Great Britain and Ireland are "being prevented" and "animals can now no longer be transited through Great Britain on onward journeys into the EU".
It has called for a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement to be struck between the UK and EU to ease the restrictions.
Among the breeding programmes managed in Ireland are colobus monkeys and Francois langurs at Belfast Zoo.
Nicky Needham, from BIAZA, said it was "hugely frustrating" that the transfer of animals, such as cheetahs and langur monkeys "has been made so much more difficult following Brexit".
"Our zoos now face impossible hurdles and delays to partaking in international breeding programs," she outlined.
Christoph Schwitzer, chief executive of Dublin Zoo, said: "It is imperative that the UK and European Commission find a solution so that good zoos and aquariums can continue their work saving species from extinction."