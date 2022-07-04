East Belfast shooting: Masked men fire shots inside property
There has been a shooting at a property in Montrose Street in east Belfast, police have said.
They believe two masked men, dressed in dark clothing, entered the building and fired two shots shortly after 21:45 BST on Monday.
There are no reports of injuries, according to officers, with the men making off in the direction of Montrose Walk.
Police said they have spoken to the occupants of the property.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.