Omagh man jailed for sexual offences with a child
A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting to a series of sexual offences with a child.
The victim, who was in the care of the Western Trust, was 14 years old when the abuse started, the court heard.
Christopher Harley, 34, of Glenhull Walk in Omagh, admitted to five charges of sexual activity with a child on dates between May 2013 and May 2015.
Harley also admitted to a charge of sexual activity by an adult with a child on similar dates.
Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, heard the offences began when the girl was 14 and Harley was aged 26.
The first sexual activity between Harley and the victim was said to have taken place in the defendant's mother house when the girl had stayed the night.
The next morning the defendant's mother confronted him and told him the victim was too young and told the girl to leave, the court was told.
'Ruined me as a person'
The court heard that the girl absconded from the children's home where she was residing on numerous occasions and began drinking and taking drugs with the defendant.
When Harley was questioned about his relationship with the girl he denied any sexual activity had taken place before she was 16 years old.
He described the girl as an "actress" and denied keeping in contact with her, and said that she was the one who contacted him.
The girl was described as having "complex needs" and told social services her experience "ruined me as a person".
Harley told the court that his behaviour was due to alcohol and claimed he would not have behaved in that way had he been sober.
He said he was "embarrassed and ashamed".
The judge said there were a series of aggravating factors including the age difference between Harley and the victim, the element of grooming and the vulnerability of the victim.
Harley was jailed for four-and-a-half years, ordered to sign the sex offender's register for an indefinite period and had a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) imposed for an indefinite period.
The Western Health Trust has been approached by BBC News NI for a statement.