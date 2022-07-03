Londonderry homes evacuated after 'suspicious object' reported
A number of homes in Londonderry have been evacuated due to a security alert.
The alert started after police received reports of a suspicious object in the Lecky Flyover on Sunday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said road access to to the flyover via Barrack Street or from Rossville Street/Lecky Road was not possible.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area but there are no further details at this stage.