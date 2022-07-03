Leo Varadkar says border poll not appropriate at this time
A border poll on the island of Ireland would "not be appropriate or right" at this time, the tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said.
Mr Varadkar described the aspiration to a united Ireland as a "legitimate one".
However, he added that a border poll at this stage would be both "divisive and defeated".
He told BBC NI's Sunday Politics show that the focus should be on getting the Northern Ireland Assembly "up and running".
Mr Varadkar added that issues around post-Brexit trading arrangements - known as the Northern Ireland Protocol - needed to be resolved and he thinks "that can be done".
He said the "tests around when a border poll can and should happen" needed to be clarified.
Provisions for a possible border poll on Irish reunification are included in the Good Friday Agreement - the deal which led to peace in Northern Ireland after decades of violence.
It states that the Northern Ireland secretary must call a border poll if it at any time it appears "likely" to that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland.