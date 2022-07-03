Belfast: Man charged over double stabbing attack
A 27-year-old man has been charged over two stabbings in Belfast city centre in which two men sustained chest wounds.
In the early hours of Saturday, police were flagged down by a member of the public on Bedford Street who told them there was a fight in the area.
Officers found one man with several stab wounds to his head and chest.
Shortly afterwards, a second man was stabbed in Amelia Street and received treatment for a wound to his upper chest.
The 27 year old has now been charged by police with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday 4 July.
The man who suffered several stab wounds was taken to hospital while the other injured man received treatment from an ambulance crew.
Neither of them men are thought to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.