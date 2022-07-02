Belfast: Two men injured in city centre stabbings

One man was found with several stab wounds to his head and chest on Bedford Street
A 27-year-old man has been arrested following two stabbings in Belfast city centre.

At about 01:15 BST on Saturday, police were flagged down by a member of the public on Bedford Street reporting there was a fight in the area.

A man was found with several stab wounds to his head and chest and taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

Police said a man with a knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street. A second man was stabbed.

The injured man received treatment from an ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.

Neither men are thought to have life-threatening injuries, according to police. They have appealed for information.

