Belfast: Two men injured in city centre stabbings
A 27-year-old man has been arrested following two stabbings in Belfast city centre.
At about 01:15 BST on Saturday, police were flagged down by a member of the public on Bedford Street reporting there was a fight in the area.
A man was found with several stab wounds to his head and chest and taken to hospital by ambulance staff.
Police said a man with a knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street. A second man was stabbed.
The injured man received treatment from an ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.
Both men are not thought to have life-threatening injuries, according to police. They have appealed for information.