Man jailed for 'catalogue of rape' of two stepdaughters
- Published
A man has been jailed for 15 years for what a judge has described as "a catalogue of rape" against his two stepdaughters.
The man, 35, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, admitted six counts of rape against the two children.
He also admitted to one charge of sexual activity with a child and another charge of attempted rape.
All of the offences occurred over a ten-year period, the court heard.
One of the victims was aged between 10 and 14 and the other victim was aged between six and nine when the offences occurred.
Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, heard that the offences occurred in the family home after the children's mother had gone to work.
The offences came to light when the elder of the two victims told her boyfriend about her experience.
One of the girls told police that she had been abused by the man "ever since she could remember".
Judge Philip Babington said the two victims had viewed the man "as a father figure" and that the whole family was "devastated" when the offences came to light.
He said the offences were aggravated by the fact they took place in the family home where the children "should have felt safe and secure".
Describing the offences as "a catalogue of rape", Judge Babington said there were "multiple offences of rape committed over years".
The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, ordered to sign the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and to observe a Sexual Offences Prevention Order again for an indefinite period.