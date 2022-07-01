Michelle O'Neill lays Somme wreath in Belfast

By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent

Michelle O'Neill laid a wreath at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall along with Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black
Michelle O'Neill said laying a wreath at Belfast City Hall's cenotaph showed she wanted to be a leader for all in Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin's vice-President Michelle O'Neill has laid a wreath in Belfast to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.

It is the first time a leader of the party has done so in Belfast.

Last year, when she was deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, she attended a Somme commemoration in Dublin.

Ms O'Neill said on Friday morning that she "wanted to be respectful" and "demonstrate that by words and deeds".

However, she declined to be drawn on why she is not attending the wider Somme commemoration event due to take place later on Friday.

She laid a wreath at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall on Friday along with the party's Tina Black, who is currently the lord mayor of the city.

Alex Maskey was the first Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast to lay a wreath at a Somme commemoration 20 years ago..

He also did not attend the official ceremony in 2002 but instead he laid a wreath two hours before the event began.

At that time, Mr Maskey said he wanted to lay a wreath in memory of, and in tribute to, all men who died at the Somme and during the First World War, but would not attend "the military commemoration of the Battle of the Somme".

Speaking on Friday, Ms O'Neill said she wanted to "lead for all of society".

"I want to be respectful and send a strong message that I want to lead for everybody," she told a press conference.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns is among political representatives who will attend the wider commemoration later.

