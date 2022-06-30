NI waiting lists: Overnight elective surgery centres established
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
New overnight elective surgery centres are to be established as part of a review of general surgery in Northern Ireland.
The overnight stay centres will involve planned procedures for high volume cases of intermediate complexity, which require at least one night in hospital.
The first of these is earmarked for the Mater Hospital in Belfast with further sites to be selected.
Northern Ireland has the worst waiting list figures in the UK.
There are more than 350,000 people waiting for a first outpatient appointment in Northern Ireland.
The review also sets out standards hospitals will be required to meet to continue providing emergency and planned surgery.
Health Minister Robin Swann welcomed the centres, saying: "They will be used to drive decisions on the reshaping of services and will help inform the wider design plan initiative which I recently announced for our hospital network."
General surgery is a wide-ranging surgical specialty that focuses on diseases of the digestive tract.
Elective general surgery means surgery that is planned in advance, as opposed to emergency or unplanned treatment.
Mr Swann said the case for reforming general surgery is "unanswerable" and that patients are currently not getting the best possible care.
"Whilst our surgeons and wider multi-disciplinary teams do outstanding work, current arrangements do them a disservice," he added.
The review emphasises the "pressing need for change, given current issues of sustainability and keeping pace with the development of the specialty."
'Increased reliance on locum cover'
The department said that there had been "major changes in general surgery over the last two decades with surgeons now more sub-specialised and focused on specific areas such as colorectal surgery, upper gastrointestinal surgery".
This means larger staffing teams are required, which can lead to recruitment issues and an increased reliance on locum cover.
In addition, access to interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities is "not consistent across the hospital network."
Professor Mark Taylor, the review chair and a consultant in general and hepatobiliary surgery said he hoped the centres would contribute to wider reform of the health service.
"The changing nature of surgical speciality means delivering emergency general surgery across multiple smaller sites with a lower patient turnover is becoming increasingly difficult in terms of rotas, staff recruitment and retention, skill mix, and maintaining quality care," he said.
"If we don't secure change in a planned way, it will happen anyway in an unplanned and piecemeal fashion as services in a number of locations increasingly struggle to keep going."