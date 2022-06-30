Stendhal: Thousands expected for music and arts festival
Numbers at this year's Stendhal Festival near Limavady are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Thousands of people are set to descend on the Ballymully Cottage Farm in County Londonderry on Thursday.
The three-day festival programme was scaled back in 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Stendhal would usually attract a 10,000-strong crowd, but last year, only about 2,500 visitors were permitted at the festival.
The event has grown from humble beginnings in 2011 into one of the biggest independent music and arts festivals in Northern Ireland.
The 2022 line-up features Sister Sledge, The Villagers and Bronagh Gallagher.
Stendhal is not just for music lovers, there is a host of things on offer from comedy performances to poetry readings, craft classes and art installations.
Stendhal's name is a reference to Stendhal syndrome - a psychological condition resulting in dizziness experienced by people exposed to things of great beauty.
Event organiser Ross Parkhill said part of Stendhal's continuing appeal is that there is something for everyone.
"It is family-run, there are many local families involved, and it is for the whole family to enjoy," Mr Parkhill told BBC Radio Foyle.
"There's definitely a nervousness, a nervous excitement, it has been a whole year of work all coming to a head now to get the gates open.
"We are back to where we were pre-Covid. We are expecting about 9,000 to 10,000 people this year," he said.
Coverage from the festival will be live throughout BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Radio UIster on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
