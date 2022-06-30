CCEA: Outgoing exams board chief claims she was bullied
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The outgoing head of NI's exams board has claimed she was "treated less favourably and faced ongoing harassment and bullying" at the organisation.
Margaret Farragher resigned as interim chief executive of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) in June.
In her resignation letter, seen by the BBC, she claimed her position had become "untenable".
In response, CCEA said it took "any allegations very seriously".
Ms Farragher had been interim chief executive since Justin Edwards left in April 2021.
She has had to lead CCEA through the first GCSE, AS and A-level summer exams to held since 2019.
But Ms Farragher notified two senior officials in CCEA by letter that she was resigning on 10 June.
'Matters have come to a head'
She said she had made the officials "aware of the difficulties I have encountered since taking up the role".
"In particular my serious concerns relating to the manner in which I have been treated by the council chair," she added.
"These are well communicated within my grievance, written concerns and discussions we have had during our various meetings, including council meetings," her letter continued.
"Matters have come to a head and my position is untenable.
"I have been treated less favourably and faced ongoing harassment and bullying.
"As you are both aware I have found this extremely difficult and my health and family life have suffered.
"I can no longer tolerate such treatment and have had no choice but to resign from my employment."
She also said she had made CCEA aware of other "organisational concerns".
"As per the terms of my employment contract, I am subject to a three-month notice period," her letter concluded.
"I am willing to support CCEA and the minister during my notice period subject to an agreement being put in place on working arrangements that protect my health."
CCEA's council is effectively the organisation's board and consists of a chairperson and 13 other members appointed by the Department of Education (DE).
BBC News NI asked CCEA if the organisation or its council chair Tommy O'Reilly wanted to respond to Ms Farragher's allegations regarding her treatment.
In a statement in response, a CCEA spokesperson said that it "takes any allegations very seriously and has appropriate policies and procedures in place to investigate the concerns of our staff."
"We do not comment on individual cases.
"We wish to reassure students, parents and the education community that it is business as usual as we conclude this year's examinations timetable and prepare for the issue of results.
"We thank our students and teachers who have worked hard to complete this year's full suite of examinations.
"This is a major achievement for all of us after the disruption to public examinations brought about by the pandemic."
Ms Farragher declined to make any comment when contacted by BBC News NI through her legal representative.
CCEA is a non-departmental public body of the Department of Education (DE).
BBC News NI understands that Ms Farragher had made some officials at the department aware of her concerns.
Her resignation letter was also copied to senior officials within the department
BBC News NI asked DE what action had been taken to address Ms Farragher's concerns regarding her alleged treatment at CCEA.
In response a spokesperson said: "The department is aware of Ms Farragher's resignation as interim chief executive at CCEA.
"Department officials have been liaising closely with CCEA to ensure that the necessary contingency arrangements are in place."
The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) which represents many school leaders in Northern Ireland, said it was "sorry" Ms Farragher was leaving CCEA.
ASCL's Northern Ireland regional officer Robert Wilson said: "We thank Margaret and her team for their excellent work in communicating with and supporting schools through the challenges created by the Covid pandemic.
"It is of the utmost importance that CCEA ensures that the vital process of marking exam papers and producing results proceeds smoothly in the final stages of this exam season and that the Department of Education and CCEA Council move quickly to put in place a new chief executive in time to make preparations for the 2022/23 academic year."