Newtownards: Motorcyclist killed in crash named as Lee Noble
A man who died following a two-vehicle collision between a motorbike and car outside Newtownards, County Down, was 58-year-old Lee Noble.
The crash happened on the Portaferry Road just after midnight on Tuesday.
Mr Noble, who was from the Portavogie area, was riding a grey Kawasaki motorbike and died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the red Nissan car involved was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the collision and are appealing to anyone who witnessed it or those with information to contact them.