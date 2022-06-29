Police officer 'unintentionally' fires gun
- Published
A formal investigation has begun after a police officer unintentionally fired their gun.
The Police Ombudsman's Office said it would examine the incident in Townsend Street, west Belfast, to "establish the full circumstances".
Two officers sustained minor leg injuries, but no members of the public are believed to have been hurt, its statement added.
Police said the firearm had been "unintentionally discharged".
It is understood the incident happened on Wednesday outside the Welcome Centre, a charity which supports homeless people.
"As is normal procedure, the office of the Police Ombudsman have been informed," the PSNI's statement said.
The ombudsman's office said it decided to formally investigate the incident after conducting preliminary inquiries.