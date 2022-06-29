Michael Watt: Review of deceased patients completed
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News
- Published
A review of the medical records of a small number of deceased patients of former neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been completed, the BBC has learned.
The findings from the review, conducted by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), are being shared with the families of the 44 deceased patients.
In May 2018, the Department of Health commissioned the review.
It asked regulator the RQIA to review the records of Dr Watt's patients who died in the previous ten years.
The Royal College of Physicians, which has been examining 44 deceased patients' records as part of phase 2 of the review, has provided the RQIA ( Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) with its reports.
'Phased approach'
Families who wish to receive details of the review of their loved ones' medical records are being offered an opportunity to discuss the findings.
The Department of Health previously agreed the RQIA should take a "phased approach" to the review, because of the scale of the work involved in reviewing the records of deceased patients formerly under the care of Dr Watt between 2008 and 2018.
The RQIA has estimated there may be more than 3,000 deceased patients who were at some point under the care of Dr Watt in the 10-year period prior to May 2018.
The 44 cases selected for review included deceased patients whose family members had approached the RQIA with concerns about their care.
Those included in the first cohort of the Belfast Trust's neurology recall, but who died before they could be re-assessed, were also selected for inclusion.
An RQIA spokesperson said: "The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) Expert Review Panel provided the RQIA with its reports on its review of the medical records of 44 deceased patients of Dr Watt in late June.
"RQIA's Family Liaison Team is currently making arrangements to share the individual case summaries with those families who wish to receive them, to offer them an opportunity to discuss these findings and where appropriate to provide a further explanation or follow up."
The spokesperson said the RQIA was mindful that this was a "particularly difficult time" for the families involved, and as such would not be making any comment on individual cases.
"RQIA wishes to thank the families who came forward to voice concerns, for their participation in the Review; they have played a key role in illuminating the reality of the experience of patients and families," they said.
"We also thank the Royal College of Physicians, and the members of the Expert Review Panel, for their sensitive and thorough review of these records. The RCP's overview reports have been shared with the Department of Health, as the commissioner of the Review."
The BBC has contacted the Department of Health.