Rory Best pays damages over rugby rape trial interview
Former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best is to pay "substantial" undisclosed damages to a team of defence lawyers over an interview he gave about an ex-teammate's rape trial.
Mr Best, 39, issued an apology to Paddy Jackson's lawyers as part of a settlement reached in their libel action against him.
In 2018 he attended the trial where Mr Jackson was acquitted of rape.
Another former Ulster player, Stuart Olding, was also cleared of rape.
Two years later Mr Best, who earned 124 caps for Ireland, spoke about his attendance at the trial during a media appearance.
Defamation proceedings brought by the legal team who successfully acted for Mr Jackson centred on comments made in that interview.
Solicitors Kevin Winters and Joe McVeigh, of Belfast firm KRW Law, and barristers Brendan Kelly QC and Stephen Toal, all sued for libel.
A statement was read out on behalf of Mr Best to confirm the terms of the settlement in the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.
'Unreservedly apologise'
His lawyer said: "On January 22, 2020 I gave an interview to Newstalk's Off the Ball.
"During the course of that interview I made reference to the legal team acting for former Ulster Rugby player and colleague, Paddy Jackson.
"I wish to make it clear that I had not intended to impugn the integrity of these lawyers, who at all times treated me with the utmost respect and professionalism."
The statement went on: "In so far as any of my comments did not make absolutely clear, I did not, and did not intend, to criticise Mr Jackson's legal team nor did they mislead me in any way.
"I unreservedly apologise to Paddy Jackson's legal team and have agreed to pay the plaintiffs substantial damages, and to pay the plaintiffs' legal costs."
Outside court Rory Lynch of Gately Tweed, representing the plaintiffs, said: "Our clients are very satisfied with this comprehensive and categoric, albeit belated, vindication of their reputations."