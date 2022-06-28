Belfast's former BHS shore set for redevelopment
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Planning permission has been granted for the redevelopment of the former British Home Stores (BHS) site.
Local developer Alterity Investments is planning a mixed use scheme for the 70,000 sq ft property in Belfast.
BHS closed in 2016 and most of the city centre property has been empty since then.
A small part of the former shop is now occupied by Guineys department store, but that does not form part of the new development plan.
Alterity's plans include a significant reconfiguration of the ground-floor space into a number of retail units and a partial change of use on upper floors to allow for leisure uses.
Permission has been granted to alter the existing facade on Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket to make it more attractive.
The company said it intends to begin work on the building soon after the summer and expects to complete the construction phase within 12 months.
Richard Faloon, commercial director of Alterity Investments, said: "The project represents a substantial investment in the city centre and we believe that as well as regenerating the site.
"It will also help revitalise the surrounding area and benefit the existing holdings the company already has in the Castle Lane and Cornmarket area."
In recent weeks some Belfast business owners and politicians have been raising concern about the perceived decline of the city centre.
The city council is planning to improve street cleaning in the areas from Castle Place to City Hall but deeper issues around housing and addiction services have also been raised.