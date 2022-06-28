Londonderry: Fire crews forced to withdraw over safety concerns
- Published
Fire crews were forced to withdraw from the Galliagh area of Londonderry after a number of youths set fire to pallets.
Crews were called to four separate incidents near the Fairview Road area on Monday, between 17:00 and 21:00 BST.
Firefighters attended the first two incidents but were unable to extinguish the fires after being "approached by a large group of youths".
While dealing with a fire at a third incident, the crew had to withdraw due to safety concerns.
The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they did not attend the final incident at 21:03 GMT as information received "indicated there was no risk to property or life".
They also said further information indicated it was unsafe to attend due to a risk of being approached again.