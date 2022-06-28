Londonderry: Fire crews forced to withdraw over safety concerns

Burnt out material on road
Fire crews were called to four separate incidents near the Fairview Road area of the city

Fire crews were forced to withdraw from the Galliagh area of Londonderry after a number of youths set fire to pallets.

Crews were called to four separate incidents near the Fairview Road area on Monday, between 17:00 and 21:00 BST.

Firefighters attended the first two incidents but were unable to extinguish the fires after being "approached by a large group of youths".

While dealing with a fire at a third incident, the crew had to withdraw due to safety concerns.

The Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they did not attend the final incident at 21:03 GMT as information received "indicated there was no risk to property or life".

They also said further information indicated it was unsafe to attend due to a risk of being approached again.

Pallets were set alight and a road was partially blocked for a time

