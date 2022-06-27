David Trimble portrait unveiled at Queen's University
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
A portrait of Nobel peace-prize winner Lord Trimble has been unveiled at Queen's University in Belfast where he was once a student.
Before entering full-time politics, the former Ulster Unionist leader also lectured in law at the university.
The portrait by artist Colin Davidson will be permanently displayed in Queen's Great Hall as a tribute to him.
At a ceremony at Riddel Hall, the portrait was unveiled in front of Lord Trimble and his family.
Lord Trimble was awarded the Nobel prize, along with then SDLP leader John Hume, for their part in the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
'Determined peacemaker'
Video messages were sent from former US President Bill Clinton, former Prime Minister Tony Blair and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A speech was made at the ceremony by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who described Lord Trimble as a "passionate and determined peacemaker".
The Northern Ireland Office Minister Conor Burns was also there. He told Lord Trimble that "courage has defined your career".
After the Good Friday Agreement, he became the first ever first minister at Stormont.
However, his party was divided over the agreement.
One of those against it was Dame Arlene Foster, who was at the ceremony along with a number of other unionist politicians including Robin Swann, Mike Nesbitt, Steve Aiken, Jim Rodgers and Danny Kennedy.
The former SDLP leader Mark Durkan also attended the ceremony along with a number of civil servants who used to work at Stormont.
The vice-chancellor of Queen's, Prof Ian Greer said: "Lord Trimble has a longstanding link to the university, having lectured in law for 21 years.
"He has also made a notable contribution to politics and the peace process."
An annual lecture in his honour will be held. The first was delivered on Monday evening by Lord Paul Bew, a professor emeritus in politics at Queen's.