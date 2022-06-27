Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'
By Will Leitch
BBC News NI
- Published
A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude.
John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate.
It is the first ever prosecution in Northern Ireland under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act.
The victim is originally from Nigeria and was seeking a new life in the UK.
The Izekors have an address in Ashmount Gardens in Lisburn, although Belfast Crown Court heard they had recently been forced to move after their home was attacked.
The judge sentenced the couple to two years in prison, which has been suspended for two years.
He also ordered the pair to pay the woman £10,000 in compensation.
Cooking, cleaning and childcare
Their victim, a 33-year-old who had lived with them in Castlereagh Place in east Belfast, was forced to work without proper payment.
When she came to the UK her employers had promised the Home Office that she would be paid a much higher rate.
An amount between £25 and £35 was sent each month to her family in Nigeria.
The woman was described as vulnerable and never having been formally educated.
She cooked, cleaned and cared for children until a local acquaintance found out about her situation and intervened.
Her interviews with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) eventually led to Northern Ireland's first prosecution under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act.
It was made clear in court the woman was not trafficked or a modern slave and she was never physically assaulted.
But she was exploited.
Managed to make contacts
When a Home Office official visited the house in Belfast to speak to her, he was lied to and sent away without being able to see the victim.
Hoping to be allowed to stay in the UK, the victim lived and worked with the family with no access to her passport or documents.
She had little phone access and no real money of her own.
Strong control was exercised over who she met or befriended.
The woman eventually managed to make some local contacts when she took the family's children to playgroups.
The judge told the defendants they had committed extremely serious offences.
As he sentenced the couple, the judge said that whilst it was accepted the Izekors did not physically ill-treat the woman, they gained financially by not having to pay childcare costs while they worked.
He added there was also a financial loss to the victim and spoke of the "exploitation of her in the excessive hours she was required to work - both in childminding and in doing household chores which she ought not to have been asked to perform".