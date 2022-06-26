Bellaghy: Ethan McCourt dies after Castledawson crash

A six-year-old boy has died in hospital almost a week after a one-vehicle crash at the Castledawson roundabout on the main Belfast to Derry road.

Ethan Michael McCourt, from the Bellaghy area, was injured following the crash in County Londonderry shortly after 07:45 BST on Monday, 20 June.

Police said the driver of the car remains in hospital.

GAA club Bellaghy Wolfe Tones paid tribute to their underage player on social media.

The club said it was devastated and that it kept Ethan's "father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital".

Witnesses or those with dash-cam footage have been asked to contact police.

