Brandon Lewis moves to cut MLA pay unless Stormont restored soon
- Published
The Northern Ireland secretary has said he will move to cut MLAs' pay if devolution is not soon restored at Stormont.
Brandon Lewis said he was aware of public annoyance at MLAs being paid despite an executive not being formed.
Mr Lewis' predecessor Karen Bradley cut MLAs' pay after at least 18 months of the previous Stormont stalemate.
However, he told Sunday Politics he would act much sooner than that and would seek to introduce legislation.
A row over the affect of the Northern Ireland Protocol has created a block on forming a devolved government in Northern Ireland, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) stopping the assembly from sitting or a new executive being formed since Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in May's election.
The DUP, which has the second highest number of Stormont seats, has refused to support the election of a new speaker or first and deputy first minister until there is "action" on the protocol.
MLAs' salaries were cut by 15% in November 2018 after Stormont had been without a functioning government from January 2017.
MLAs are currently receiving an annual salary of £51,500 a year.
Mr Lewis said: "Last time round it was about 18 months into Stormont collapsing before we dealt with MLA pay. I have absolutely heard what people have been saying about MLA pay. I do think we need to deal with it.
"We can't wait that long. I do require legislation to deal with that but yes, if Stormont is not back up and running soon that is something we need to deal with.
"I will be looking to bring legislation in order to deal with MLA pay, absolutely."
He added he would "not put an arbitrary deadline on it but I don't think we can wait very long".
The comments come as the second reading of the government's Northern Ireland Protocol bill is expected to take place at Westminster on Monday.
The bill will allow ministers to override parts of the protocol, the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has previously said his party's return to the Stormont executive would depend on whether Parliament backed the government's plan to ditch parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The trade deal governs how goods enter Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK and was agreed by the UK government and the European Union following the Brexit vote in 2019.
It was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland when the UK left the European Union.
The protocol led to the creation of new goods checks at Northern Ireland sea ports on some products from Great Britain, effectively creating a new trade border in the Irish Sea.
Unionist parties, including the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), argue that this has led to extra costs and unnecessary delays, as well as undermining the union between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
