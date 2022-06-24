Bessbrook: Woman arrested after seizure of Class A drugs worth £100k
- Published
A woman has been arrested after the seizure of suspected Class A drugs worth an estimated £100,000 in County Armagh.
The seizure came after a search in the Bessbrook area on Friday by the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch.
A forklift, excavator and other items were also seized.
The 31-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and handling stolen property, has since been released on bail.
Det Insp Shaw said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.
"We're grateful for the support of local people, and I'm keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101."